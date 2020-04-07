LAWRENCEVILLE
Carol McCray
Mrs. Carol Acly (Baringer) McCray, age 88, most recently of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother Henry Baringer and sister Betty (Baringer) Barnes as well as her son William J McCray. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (McCray) Hole currently of Lawrenceville, GA; her son Bob and wife Janet McCray of Dacula, GA, her grandchildren Michelle and husband Michael Evans of Vail, AZ and Ryan McCray of Dacula GA as well as her great grandchildren Tyler and Hailey Evans of Vail, AZ and nephew James Barnes of Lake Worth, FL. Carol lived in Ft Lauderdale, FL for nearly 50 years and loved the beach and weather and the many friends she made. She retired from the Broward County Postal Credit Union in the 1990s and spent her time travelling with friends. Her favorite travels included the Canadian Rockies and Memphis TN as she was a huge Elvis fan. She enjoyed music, dancing, roller-skating, bingo, Silver Sneakers at Holy Cross Wellness Center and trips to the casinos with friends and family. She loved the pool and swam every day for 25 years! Carol moved to Lawrenceville in 2018, along with her daughter, Donna, to be close to her son's family. She loved listening to her grandson's concerts and hearing about his high school adventures. As Carol was a survivor of breast cancer, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society.
