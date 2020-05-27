Lawrencville, GA
Carol Faye Buffington (Simonton)
Carol Simonton Buffington, lifelong resident of Lawrenceville Georgia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 14, 2020 at the age of 73. Carol was born on April 14, 1947, the daughter of Emily Shackelford Simonton and Leon Oliver Washington Simonton both of Lawrenceville. After graduating with honors from Central Gwinnett High School in 1965 she remained extremely close with the members of her graduating class. They maintained a special bond that she held close in her heart throughout the rest of her lifetime. She especially adored her time with the Ya Yas as they affectionately referred to one another. Post graduation she attended Georgia State University and received her bachelor's degree in Education. In 1984 She graduated from the University of Georgia and received her Master's degree in Education. Carol spent her career working in Adult Education at Gwinnett Technical College. She valued her time spent in Adult literacy, Job Training, and in Grant writing for Adult programs at Gwinnett Tech. She was a fierce advocate for those that wanted a better life. Countless people achieved a better life as a result not only of her love but of her tenacity and her general "pushing of them" to better themselves. She adored her colleagues at Gwinnett Tech. They were family to her as well. Carol was well loved by her colleagues and staff at Gwinnett Technical College in Lawrenceville, GA. She was also well regarded by her cohort throughout the state of GA. She retired in 2004 after more than 30 years of service from Gwinnett Technical College. Carol was a longtime and faithful member of the Lawrenceville Kiwanis Club. She served her community in that organization from 11/18/19961/8/2012. She served as a very active president of the organization for the 2003-2004 year. As a part of Kiwanis she was dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Of all these things her family was the great love of her life. She fiercely loved her family especially her daughter, grandchildren, siblings and cousins and she would have done or given anything for them. Carol is survived by her daughter Emily Buffington Embry, son in law Headen Davidson Embry, beloved grandchildren Anna Kate Embry, Davidson Lane Embry, and Collins Pierce Embry, beloved sister Brenda Simonton Purvis, brother in law Joe Purvis, brother Stanley Simonton, sister in law Mary Ann Seagraves Simonton, Beloved nieces and nephews Bryant and Tebbi Purvis, Beth Purvis Leonard and Rob Leonard, Lori Simonton Kwilecki and Chris Kwilecki, Matt and Brittaney Simonton and much beloved great nieces and nephews and K. Michael Buffington her former husband, friend, and father of her daughter. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kiwanis Club of Lawrenceville Foundation in honor of Carol Simonton Buffington. A scholarship is being created in her honor. 2344 Mitford Court Dacula, GA 30019 Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
