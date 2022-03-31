Lawrenceville, GA In memory of Carol Ann Bomar of Lawrenceville, Ga. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Carol was the glue that held us all together, as she always said. Never were truer words spoken. Her family was her driving force, she loved with all her heart and was accepting of all she came in contact with. There wasn't anything she would not do for the ones she loved. There wasn't a person that met her that did not love her. She is preceded in death by her parents Bonnie Chill and Donald Reeves, her sister Joyce and brother Mike. She is survived by her husband James Bomar Sr. Her two brothers John Chill and Tom Chill of Mo. Children Jim and Tina Bomar of Ga and John and Stacy Bomar of Fl. Grand children Jason Johnston, Christopher Bomar and Rachel and Jason Greer of Ga. Paige Bomar, Harrison and Jadelyn Bomar, Laniey Bomar and Walter Bomar of Fl. Great grandchildren, Mason Bomar, Zoie Johnston and Isabella Johnston of Ga. Hayden Bomar and Asher Bomar of Fl.
A private service will be held at Tim Stewart funeral home in Lawrenceville Ga. April 2, 2022 at 11:00AM. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Bomar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
