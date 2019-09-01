Lawrenceville
Carmen Shackelford (Wells)
Carmen Wells Shackelford, age 64, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away August 20, 2019. She was recently diagnosed with colon cancer and was ready to be with the Lord and join lost loved ones.
She was born in Duluth, GA on April 28, 1955. She is preceded in death by her husband Terry Wright, her mother Betty Tanner, her father Randall Wells, and her sister Gina Reeves Farmer. She is survived by her daughter Kristi Shackelford, grandson Christopher Shackelford, and niece Tiffany Phillips. Carmen was a lifelong educator teaching sixth grade at Lilburn Middle School and adult defensive driving classes. Often volunteering at local hospitals she was a life time member of the Hospital Auxiliary. Carmen enjoyed travelling to many beautiful places, loved meeting interesting people, and was an avid TV enthusiast. She and her husband Terry had a soft spot for bunnies. They adopted many abandoned bunnies and treated them like their children. A memorial service will be held on September 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Isaac Adair House, 15 South Clayton Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
