Carl Warnock Waller
Carl Warnock Waller, 87 passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 at Dogwood Forest, Grayson, surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born August 31, 1932 in Tarrytown, Georgia. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 66 years, Jimmie Sue Waller; daughters , Vicki (Tim) Buice and Toni (Reggie) Black; grandchildren, Nathan (Stephanie) Buice, Dan (Beth) Buice, Megan Buice, Zach (Megan) Black and Zane Black and fiance Bailey Crosby; great -grandchildren, Carlee, Jenna, Kinsler, Nate, Louise, Brandon, Millie, Ambrose, Milo, and Kate; brother, Joe Waller and a host of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Carl was a loving and kind Christian husband, family man and friend. He was a member of Browns Mill Park Baptist Church and served as a deacon, deacon chairman, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. When moving his family to Stone Mountain in 1972 they joined Rehoboth Baptist Church. He was active as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, usher, baseball and softball coach. Carl and his brother, Joe Waller formed Waller DryWall Company in the early 60's providing drywall service to many Atlanta area home builders for 30 years. The company is currently owned by his nephews Eddie and Mark Waller. Carl enjoyed spending time with family and watching his grandchildren in their childhood activities. He was an avid tennis player and play Alta Tennis for many years. Service will be held at Rehoboth Baptist Church, Sunday, January 5th at 2 pm with Reverend Troy Bush officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4th from 4 to 6 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home located Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Georgia. 770-564-2726.
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel
6101 Hwy 29
Tucker, Georgia 30084
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM
Rehoboth Baptist Church
2997 Lawrenceville Highway
Tucker, GA 30084
