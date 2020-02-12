Dacula, GA
Carl Isbell
Isbell - Carl Daniel age 90 of Dacula, GA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Hebron Church, Dacula, he will lie in state from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Stephens Memorial Gardens, Toccoa, with military honors. Mr. Isbell was a U. S. Army Veteran, who served in the Korean War; he retired from Eastern Airlines after 32 years of service. He attended Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula. He loved his wife and family, the Sunday comics, America's Funniest Home Videos, a good game of catch or horseshoes and singing to children. He enjoyed WWII facts and conversation and traveling with his wife, family and church group. Mr. Isbell grew up in Stephens County and moved to Atlanta with his wife, Mozelle in 1954. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Carl & Hattie (Wilbanks) Isbell and his siblings; brothers: George, Jones, Charlie, James and Gene Isbell, sisters: Nell Lowe, Lucille Dooley, Grace Herron, Lucy Dellinger, Jessie Holland and Pauline Isbell. Mr. Isbell is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mozelle Chastain Isbell, Dacula, GA; daughters & son-in-law; Jan and Curtis Upchurch, Loganville, GA, Jill Isbell, GA; grandson and wife, Justin and Suzanne Upchurch, Lawrenceville, GA; granddaughter and husband; Ashley & Paul Grimes, Flowery Branch, GA; great grandchildren; Emily, Laurel and Gabriel Upchurch; Owen and Bennett Grimes; brother and sister-in-law; JL and Pernie Isbell, Evans, GA; brother-in-law, Marshall Chastain, Toccoa, GA; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends. The family has requested in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to The American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St, Atlanta, GA 30303 or to the Hebron Baptist Church Mission Fund, 202 Hebron Church Rd/ PO Box 279, Dacula, GA 30019. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at .
To send flowers to the family of Carl Isbell (Courtesy), please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 14
Graveside
Friday, February 14, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Stephens Memorial Gardens
3650 Highway 17
Toccoa, GA 30577
3650 Highway 17
Toccoa, GA 30577
Guaranteed delivery before Carl's Graveside begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.