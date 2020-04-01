Commerce, GA
Carey J. Maddox
Carey James Maddox, age 68 of Commerce, GA, formerly of Buford, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 after an extended illness. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Pastor Richard Moon will officiate. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the Commerce Athletic Booster Club (272 Lakeview Dr., Commerce, GA 30529) or to Maranatha Baptist Church (65 Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549) in memory of Carey. Carey was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Evelyn Maddox; sister, Rita Bennett; brother in-law, Stanley Pugh. He is survived by his wife, Nell Braswell Maddox, Commerce; children, April Kyle (Charles), Commerce, Matt Maddox (Kindra), Athens, Kim Langford (Bryon), Commerce; grandchildren, Jessika Kyle, Aaron Kyle, Kara Kyle, Connor Kyle, Austin Langford, Cahley Langford; great grandson, Bradyn Kyle; brothers and sisters, Ray Maddox (Cheryle), Hoschton, Sandra Wilson (Harry), Buford, Nancy Pugh, Buford, Ted Maddox (Janice), Winder, Mickey Maddox (Karen), Buford, Jeff "Bo" Maddox (Becky), Flowery Branch; brother in-law, Billy Bennett, Buford; sister in-law, Shirley Stewart (Charles), Jefferson; brothers in-law, Jim Braswell, Nicholson, Joe Braswell, Athens; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Carey was born in Buford, GA and was a lifelong resident of the surrounding areas. He graduated from North Gwinnett High School, Class of 1969. Carey worked for Bailey Cabinet Company for many years and retired as a meter repair technician with the Gwinnett County Water Department. Carey loved his family and they will all treasure the memories of Daddy, PawPaw, and Pop. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Carey at hamiltonmillchapel.com
To send flowers to the family of Carey Maddox, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Apr 1
Family Graveside Service
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd
Buford, GA 30519
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd
Buford, GA 30519
Guaranteed delivery before the Family Graveside Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.