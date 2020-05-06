Bethlehem
Carey A. Cash
Mr. Carey A. "PawPaw" Cash, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on May 4, 2020 in Bethlehem, GA at the age of 95. Carey is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 74 years, Louise Spain Cash; his 4 children and their spouses: Patricia Ann Tanner (Dan Tanner), Donald Carey Cash (Kaye Cash), Judy Louise Edge (David Edge) and Randy Scott Cash (Sandra Cash); 10 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Myron Cash, Broadus Cash and Ralph Cash and 5 sisters, Ruby Langford, Etta Cash, Geraldine Cash Langford, Janet Cash Westbrook and Georgine Cash Smith. Carey was born on June 3, 1924 in Hoschton, GA to William Joseph and Leah Murphy Cash. He attended North Georgia College for two years before leaving in 1944 to serve in the United States Army. He served in World War II as a member of the 556th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion, Division D, and Battery of Patton's 3rd Army. He received the American Theater Ribbon, EAMET Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and WWII Victory Medal. Upon his return, he married Louise Spain on November 1, 1946. They purchased the farm that would become the foundation for his life of service and devotion to his family and his community. He raised poultry and livestock and grew row crops. He took special joy in not only planting and harvesting his garden each year, but also in using it to teach his children and grandchildren to appreciate the land God has given and to share our blessings. Carey's impact was not limited to his farm or his family. He served his community in many ways including as a Representative on the Gwinnett County Board of Education and as Treasurer, Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Ebenezer Baptist Church for over 40 years. Carey was an accomplished builder, known for sturdy, beautiful homes throughout the community, some of which were contracted with nothing more than a handshake. He was an advisor and mentor to many, using stories to guide, teach and entertain. He was a Godly, humble man who loved helping others.
The family would like to thank everyone who has sent kind words and shared stories of remembrance during this time. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic regulations, the family will hold a Private Graveside Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Dacula, Georgia with Sam Davis, Senior Pastor officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice or to Ebenezer Baptist Church in memory of Carey A. Cash. A Gathering will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate the remarkable life of Mr. Cash. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company," 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
