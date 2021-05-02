Burton Marshall Acree, Jr.

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia... Sweetwater Creek near Lilburn affecting Gwinnett County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sweetwater Creek near Lilburn. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 5:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11 feet and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will occur in portions of the Northwood Country Club Golf Course upstream from the gage on Club Drive...and in the woodland areas downstream from the gage and for the next four miles until the creek merges with the Yellow River. An old concrete golf cart bridge around 300 feet downstream from the gage will begin to flood. &&