Jefferson, GA The family of Burton Marshall Acree, Jr., is sad to announce the passing of our loving father.
Mr. Acree was born in Atlanta, Georgia a son of the late Burton and Clyde Acree.
Mr. Acree graduated from Henry W. Grady High School, then served in the Navy. At the age of Sixty, he graduated from Georgia State University. He had a life long career as an independent insurance agent in Gwinnett and Jackson Counties.
He owned Acree Insurance Associates located in Lawrenceville, Georgia where he was a member of the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce. After selling his business he moved to Jefferson where his license was held at Georgia Insurance Associates. There he was a proud member of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include his children, Burton M. Acree of Monroe, Brenda Brown and husband Bob Brown of Lawrenceville, Bruce and wife Angie Acree of Danielsville. Grandchildren, Josh Acree, Chris Brown, Taylor Brown, Whitney Brown, Jeremy Acree, Andrew Acree, Sarah Wynn, and Meagan Fisher. Fourteen great grandchildren and his dear friend Janice Sawyer of Jefferson also survive. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Jackie Parker, who was by his side for ten years and Miss Shirley to have been so caring.
Memorial Services were held Friday, May 7, 2021 in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hope Clinic, 121 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046 or to www.hopeclinicgwinnett.info
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
