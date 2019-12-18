Dacula
Bryce Patrick Calhoun
Bryce Patrick Calhoun, age 17, of Dacula, GA passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville, GA. Family will receive friends at the church following the celebration of life service.
