Britney Hunter

Lawrenceville, GA Mrs. Britney Danielle Hunter, age 39, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, formerly of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021, at Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Britney was born August 4, 1981 in Dalton, Georgia. She was a 1999 graduate of Southeast High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Berry College. She was an actor and a photographer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wayne Milburn Lock, Barbara Irene Goble and William F. Goble. She is survived by her husband, Eric Andrew Hunter of the residence; her parents, Danny and Carol Goble; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon Cain and Nancy Goble all of Dalton, GA; grandparents, Yvonne and John Burgess of Varnell, GA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Douglas and Janet Hunter of Charleston, SC; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Darin and Laura Hunter, Joel Hunter, Jennifer and Joshua Justice; nieces and nephews, Emily, Katherine and James Justice, and Nathaniel Hunter; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Britney Danielle Hunter will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Marty Greene and Reverend Steve Flockhart officiating. She will be laid to rest at Serenity Hills Memorial Park with Landon Stewart, Cameron Stewart, Eric Smith, Joel Hunter, Darin Hunter and Jeremy Harden honored to serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and after 1:00 p.m. Sunday until the service hour. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
