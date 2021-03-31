Paden, OK Brian Keith Stanley was born on February 16, 1965 in Decatur, Georgia to Marvin and Charlene (Sikes) Stanley. He passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home in Paden, Oklahoma at the age of 56, with his loved ones nearby. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin "Dude" Stanley; grandparents, John and Viola Stanley and Roy and Callie Sikes. He is survived by his wife Debbie Stanley; mother, Charlene Stanley; four sons, John Stanley of Warner Robbins, GA, Ben Stanley (Hifza) of Lorton, VA, Aaron Stanley (Amanda) of Calhoun, GA, Kody Stanley of Chatsworth, GA; step-son, Devin Koks of Brampton, Ontario Canada; step-daughter, Brittany Frederick (Stephen) of Prague, OK; brother, David Stanley (Kim) of Loganville, GA; sister, Leiane Hovers (Frank) of Locust Grove, GA; brother-in-law, Terry Corbett (Kelly) of Angus, Ontario Canada; grandchildren, Elli, K.K., Elias, Samson, Logan, Marleigh and Owen; aunts, Sarah Stanley and Betty McCallister; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family. He is also survived by his cousins, Suzanne Prchal (Cain) and Michael Postell who were his childhood playmates and lifelong friends. Keith had a blended family that he loved. With each marriage came blessings. We always knew that Keith had a love for horses and his life would be filled with horses, boots and cowboy hats. When Keith met Debbie he not only found his cowgirl, he also found the love of his life. Keith and Debbie were especially blessed when they were able to exchange their wedding vows to each other while on horseback. Keith was loved and will be missed terribly by all those that knew him as well as his four legged friends. A memorial service honoring the life of Keith will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 4:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 10th from 2pm-4pm. You can view the service which will be LiveStreamed either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link on the obituary page on our website. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Stanley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.