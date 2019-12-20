Flowery Branch, GA
Brian Jeffrey Frank
Brian Jeffrey Frank, age 78, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He is survived by son, James Christ, Florida; grandson, Corey Christ, Lawrenceville, GA; caregiver, Stacy Richardson, Gainesville, GA; sister, Denese Ecker, Ladera Ranch, California; and other family members in the metro Atlanta area. No formal services are planned at this time. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com
