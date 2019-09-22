Lawrenceville
Brian Robert Fleming
ETCS (SW) Brian Fleming died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Wagner). Loving father of Jason (Melanie) Fleming, and Weston Fleming. Dear brother of Karen (Spencer) Graves, Holly (Mark) Green, Lisa (Mark) Lam and Jodi Fleming. Brian is predeceased by his parents James and Joyce Fleming, and brother Gary Fleming. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Brian was born on November 4th, 1956 in Orlando, FL to James and Joyce Fleming. In 1974, with his parent's permission to enlist underage, he joined the armed forces and was assigned to the Naval Training Center Great Lakes for Boot Camp. Brian was a brave and loyal sailor, as well as a loving father and husband. He married Cindy Wagner in Wauwatosa, WI in 1975. Over his naval career, Brian reenlisted multiple times, and was discharged with full honors in 1994 as a Senior Chief, after serving 20 years, 4 months, 1 day. After his retirement, he began his second career as a Technical Writer, owning his own business. He also taught Technical Writing at Kennesaw State University until 2015. He stayed very close with his military roots, and remained heavily involved with the Sea Cadets at Dobbins ARB. A funeral service honoring the life of Brian will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28th from 12pm until the time of service at 2pm. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
