Brenda Seabolt

Buford
Brenda Joyce Seabolt (Bradford)
Brenda Bradford Seabolt, age 71, of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Wilkerson; father. John Bradford; mother, Ethel Maddox Hall; step-father, George Hall; sister, Janice Knight; brothers, Willie Bradford and William Bradford. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Jerry Seabolt; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa Ann and Gary Taylor, Gillsville, GA; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Nena Bradford, Flowery Branch, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joann and Harold Brannon, Buford, GA, Ethelynn "Kim" Powers, Buford, GA, Renee and James Terry, Buford, GA; uncles, Morris Bradford, Cannon, GA; aunts, Tina Bradford Wright, Statham, GA, Doris Bradford McCrane, Bethlehem, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Seabolt was born April 27, 1948 in Buford, GA. She received her education at Buford High School and Hoke Smith School. Mrs. Bradford was a member of First Pentacostal Church, Buford, GA. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Copeland officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 12:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 8th at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.