Lilburn, GA Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Brenda Samples Riddle, age 77 of Lilburn, GA on January 22, 2021.
Brenda was the daughter of the late Ishmael DeWitte Samples and the late Melba Mathis Samples, and daughter-in law of the late "Cat and Ham" Riddle all from Jefferson, Ga.
She graduated from Jefferson high school where she participated in basketball, tennis, golf, and was a cheerleader. She was also crowned homecoming queen for the 1962 class.
Brenda attended Athens Business College where she earned a degree in business and was on the basketball team. She enjoyed being the lone Georgia Tech fan amongst a GA/GA Tech divided family.
She retired from the Gwinnett County Board of Education in the Information Technology Department where she made some lifelong friends.
Brenda married her high school sweetheart, Burton Riddle in 1963 and they had 2 daughters, Misty R. Binkley (Brad Williams) of Athens, GA and Molly R. Hartsfield (Martin) of Gainesville, GA. One of her biggest joys in life were her grandchildren, Jordan LeBlanc (Matt), Sadie Binkley, Miles, Tucker and Banks Hartsfield.
She was preceded in death by brother Webster Samples, sister Carolyn Samples Little, Sister-in-law Rebecca Jones and great nephew Tucker Pimpo.
She is survived by sister-in-law Sara Snypp (Bob) and brother in law Tommy Riddle. Nieces and nephews, Deborah Samples House (Bubba), Gid Samples (Lisa), Tracy Samples Pimpo (Mark), Renee' Snypp, Sabra Snypp, J Snypp (DeAnn), Paige Rhodes (David), Steve Jones (Arlette), Joel Riddle, Tom Riddle (April), Parris Halley (Jeff), Catherine Daugherty (Philip). And many beloved great and great-great nieces and nephews. As well as many cousins.
Our sweet "Nana" made everyone else feel special and loved. She was always there for anyone that needed her.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the honor of Brenda Samples Riddle to the Tucker Pimpo Memorial Scholarship at
Tucker Pimpo Memorial Scholarship Fund
Jefferson School Foundation
P.O. Box 624
Jefferson, GA 30549
c/o: Morgan Bailey or email: mbailey@jeffcityschools.org
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
