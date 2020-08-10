Braselton, GA Brenda Elaine Reynolds, 73, Braselton, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. She was born on September 28, 1946 in Gainesville to the late Gerald and Mary Sue Hunt. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Randy Reynolds; her brother Richard Hunt of Bushnell, FL; her children, Debbie (Hujoe) Nash of Dacula, Laura Walker of Lula, Jennifer (Steven) Clark of Dacula, Jeremy (Nicole) Reynolds of Boulder CO, and Melissa Reynolds of Lawrenceville; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; her 3 beloved dogs, Trucker, Charlie, and Lulu; and 9 grand-pups. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son David Reynolds. Brenda was a vibrant and passionate mother, wife, and homemaker, who cared deeply about accepting others as they are and doing the right thing. She instilled in her children and close family a fanciful appreciation for the wonders of life and the responsibility to fight for what is right. A celebration of life for family and friends will be at Memorial Park South Funeral Home in Flowery Branch (Falcon Parkway) on Thursday, August 13th from 6 to 8 pm. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or your local animal rescue shelter in her name. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute