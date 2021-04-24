Snellville, GA CROWE - Brenda Crowe, age 71 of Snellville, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Jerry Hewatt will officiate. Brenda retired with 30 years of service from the Gwinnett County Health Dept. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Elizabeth Still and father, Joe Hughes. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Williams; son, Doane Crowe; daughter & son-in-law, Jalaine & Keith Carden; granddaughter, Taylor Carden; sister, Jacinda Ragsdale; sister & brother-in-law, Sjon & Wendell Morris; step daughter, Amy Partee; step daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Ted Gray; many loving nieces and nephews; cats, April, Garfield, Smokey, Bandit, Precious and Sting. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA. 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
