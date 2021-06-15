Atlanta, GA Brandon Dwayne Barnett, age 41, of Atlanta, GA, suddenly passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
Funeral services for Brandon will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Better Way Ministries, 800 Stallings Rd, Senoia, GA, 30276 with Brother John Barrow officiating. Graveside services will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA with Rev. Harold Savage Officiating. The family asks those to attend a reception following burial at The Home of Barry and Scarlett Sutlive "The Farm". The family will gather with friends on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Brandon was born March 31, 1980 in Atlanta, GA to his beloved parents, Dwayne Truman Barnett and Scarlett Black Sutlive.
Brandon loved soccer and watching the discovery channel. In his spare time he was also known to be an amazing artist. Brandon also loved a new pair of tennis shoes with a knack for keeping even the whitest ones looking pristine.
Many of Brandon's dearest moments were those spent with his family, especially those with his children. He had a passion for cooking and all things culinary. It was said he could take a $5 steak and make you think it came from Stoney River (where he once worked by the way). Excellent on the grill, likely to give George Foreman a run for his money.
Of all things we will miss, Brandon's sense of humor will be the one that leaves the largest void. On a cloudy day he could make the whole world shine.
The road Brandon walked was anything but easy, and he picked up his share of scars along the way. Now he stands in the sun, having fought his fight and ran his race. His pain now a million miles away.
He is survived by his father, Dwayne Truman Barnett and step-mother, Mary; mother, Scarlett L. Sutlive and step-father, Barry; beloved children, Nima, Naomi and Xander; cherished brothers, Barry Sutlive Jr. and wife Sydney, Tucker Sutlive, Spencer Sutlive and Stephen Piacentini; loving sister, Christina Wilson; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.
Flowers are appreciated or In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to Better Way Ministries, https://abetterwayministries.com, 800 Stallings Rd, Senoia, GA 30276.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
