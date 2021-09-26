Vian, Oklahoma, OK Cremation Service for Brad Marcus Buttery, 43, of Vian, Oklahoma, formerly Buford, Georgia is under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
He was born on June 13, 1978 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Janet Kay (Cato) Buttery and Delmer Keith Buttery and passed away on September 20, 2021 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He was a singer, security guard and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors are 3 daughters: Callie Buttery of Buford, GA, Camryn Buttery of Buford, GA and Rebel Buttery of the home; 1 step-daughter: Jayden McConnell of Spiro, OK; 3 step-sons: Brett Smith of Sallisaw, OK, Zach Smith of Sallisaw, OK and Brant Bell of Buford, GA; parents: Janet and Dell Buttery of the home; 2 brothers: Monte Buttery of Vian, OK and Matt Buttery of Vian, OK; 1 niece: Cherokee Grace Buttery of Vian, OK; 1 nephew: Brody Weldon of Vian, OK; numerous other relatives and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Brad Buttery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
