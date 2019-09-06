Buford
Bonnie Bell Wheeler (Bennett)
Bonnie Bennett Wheeler, age, 79 of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Wheeler. She is survived by her children, Rhenia Braswell, Rickey Holman, Randy and Mary Holman, Shon and Lisa Wheeler, Barbara Wheeler and Bill Harper all of Buford, GA; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Peggy Bennett, Buford, GA;
Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Wheeler was born January 10. 1940 in Buford, GA. She received her education at Sugar Hill School. She retired from Oki Telecom after nine years of service. Mrs. Wheeler was also employed by The Loveable Company and nine years with Willow Wood Nursing Center. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church; Buford, GA. Funeral arrangements are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.