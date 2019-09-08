Bonnie Wheeler

Buford
Bonnie Bell Wheeler (Bennett)
Bonnie Bennett Wheeler, age 79, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Wheeler; parents, Jonce and Clara Bell Pruett Bennett; sisters, Dorothy Parker, Joyce Harrison, Marie Puckett, Mardell Bennett; and grandson, Josh Holman. She is survived by her children, Rhenia Braswell, Buford, GA, Rickey Holman and Amber Davis, Buford, GA, Randy Holman, Buford, GA, Shon and Lisa Wheeler, Buford, GA, Barbara Wheeler and Bill Harper, Buford, GA; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Peggy Bennett, Buford, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Wheeler was born January 10, 1940 in Buford, GA. She received her education at Sugar Hill School. She was retired from Oki Telecom after nine years of service. Mrs. Wheeler was also employed by The Loveable Company in Buford, GA and Willow Wood Nursing Center in Flowery Branch, GA for nine years. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Buford, GA. Mrs. Wheeler enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles and basketball which she played in high school. She loved spending time with her family. "The family would like to send a special thank you to Inspire Hospice for their care for Bonnie." Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Wright and Rev. Mark Holder officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, September 7th from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
