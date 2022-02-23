Loganville, GA Bonnie Babb Drake, age 89, of Loganville, Georgia departed this life on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Bonnie Jane Standridge was born December 17, 1932 to the late Meldon Western and Rosetta Stonecipher Standridge in Hamilton, Tennessee. She married Henry Milton Babb on March 25, 1950. Their only child, Wanda Sue Babb, was born March 13, 1951 in Ringgold, Georgia. Wanda married Danny Jean Benson and had one child, Lea Christina Benson. Lea married Alec Knudson from New Mexico and currently resides in Wrens, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, two nieces, and one nephew. Bonnie is survived by one daughter, Wanda Sue Babb Merk (Charles); one granddaughter, Lea Christina Benson-Knudson (Alec); her surviving siblings are Billy Wayne Standridge of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, Charles Standridge of Duncan, Oklahoma, Frances Jo Standridge Jewell of Coos Bay, Oregon and Patsy Ann Standridge McElhannon of Morrow, Georgia. Bonnie is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews (and greats), who live all over the lower 48 and Alaska.
A visitation of family and friends was held for Bonnie on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A celebration of life occured in Ward's Chapel immediately after visitation. Services concluded with a graveside committal service at Fairview Memorial Gardens 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.
