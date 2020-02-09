Buford
Bobby A. Welch
Bobby A. Welch, age 77, of Buford, GA passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jeannette Jones Welch. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Jackie Harrell Welch, Buford, GA; children, Bob Welch, Buford, GA, Patty and Michael Bardwell, Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Tabatha Welch, Bobbie Welch, Madison Bardwell, Peyton Bardwell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Judy Welch, Smyrna, GA, Dianne and Doug Stonecypher, Lawrenceville, GA, Mike and Marty Harrell, Tybee Island, GA; aunts, Gladys Burke, Buford, GA, Joanne Kimbro, Buford, GA, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr Welch was born on October 8, 1942 in Lawrenceville, GA. He was a 1961 graduate of Tucker High School in Tucker, GA. He was retired from Quick Service Textile after thirty-eight years of service. He was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville, GA. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his old farm in Washington and enjoyed working on the farm. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Grady Mosley officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital in memory of Bobby Welch.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
