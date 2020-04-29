Peachtree Corners
Bobby Gene "Dr. Bob" DeMonbreun
Dr. Bobby Gene DeMonbreun also known as "Dr. Bob", 78, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A Memorial Service is to be determined for a later date. Bobby attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. and was a graduate of Penn State University where he earned his PhD degree in Clinical Psychology. He was a practicing clinical psychologist since the 70's and taught at Kennesaw State for eight years, University of Georgia for one year and at Middle Tennessee State for four years. His family was the founding family of Nashville, TN and later inherited a working farm. He loved his John Deere tractors as much as he did his homegrown Nashville country music. Bob and Carole were also legacy members of Corners Church of Christ. Bobby is preceded in death by his father Alfred DeMonbreun; mother, Earlene Cooper and his son, Bryan DeMonbreun. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carole DeMonbreun; daughter, Tasha Jenkins (Shawn); grandchildren, Krista Jenkins and Collin Jenkins. In Lieu of flowers family asks that you donate to Bryan Collins DeMonbreun Scholarship fund at Lipscomb University by mailing check to, One University Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37204-3951 or on the web at https://ww2.lipscomb.edu/gift. Please include "In memory of Dr. Bob DeMonbreun" in remarks.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby DeMonbreun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
