Doraville
Bobby Bailey
Mr. Bobby Bailey, age 77, of Doraville, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence.
Celebration of Life services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Norcross Baptist Tabernacle with Rev. Landy McDaniel and Rev. Michael Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Brookshire, Richie Wood, Ken Wood, Dawson Wood, T.J. Skinner and Ryan Jones Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Phillips, Anthony Brookshire and Dustin Brookshire.
A native of Doraville, Bobby was a son of the late Guy and Viola Garmon Bailey. He served in the United States Navy from 1960 until 1964. In 1960 he became a member of Norcross Baptist Tabernacle. Bobby was ordained as a deacon in 1965 and was a faithful servant of Norcross Baptist Tabernacle for 59 years. He also served as church treasurer and song leader. Bobby retired after 40 years of service from Brinks Armored Car Service. His faith and his family were the most important things in his life. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye and his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Ann Bailey, and is survived by his loving wife of 56 wonderful years, Hazel Bailey of Doraville, daughter, Rachel Barfield of Macon, son and daughter in law Jared and Sheree Bailey, of Sugar Hill, brothers and sisters in law; Michael and Kathy Bailey of Snellville, John and Joyce Bailey of Winder, grandchildren, Kristen Bailey, Ethan Bailey, Kortni Bailey, nephew Bruce Phillips, several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm on Friday, October 4, until the service time Saturday at Norcross Baptist Tabernacle 50 Reeves Street, Norcross, Georgia 30071.
