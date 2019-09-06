Lilburn
Bobbie Jo Britt
Bobbie Jo Britt, 73 of Lilburn, Georgia passed away September 1, 2019. Bobbie was born in Duluth, Georgia on October 30, 1945 to Dorothy and Clint Knight. Bobbie is survived by her life long partner Samuel Weston Baughn of Lilburn, Georgia. Her son Christopher Dean Britt of Gainesville, Georgia. Daughter in law, Krista Britt and four grandsons Christopher Dean Britt Jr., Knox Everett Britt, Colton Stephen Britt, and Kason Russell Britt. Sister Charlotte Paschal of Cottonwood, Alabama. Lonnie Brand of Fernley, Nevada and sister in law Nancy Brand. Brother Ronnie Brand of Grayson, Georgia and sister in law Robbie Brand. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8 from 12-2pm at Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville, GA. A service for family and friends will follow visitation. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.
