Bethlehem, GA DOWNS - Bobbie Downs, age 71 of Bethlehem, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Crossroads Baptist Church 1391 Braselton Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 with Rev. Kenny Kuykendall officiating. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Virginia Anglin; brothers, Douglas McGaha, Roger McGaha; sister, Glenda Duggar; brother-in-law, Lenice Chadwick. Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Downs of Bethlehem; lifelong partner, David Covington; sister, Teresa Chadwick; sisters & brothers-in-law, Brenda & Ronnie Moulder, Robin & Wayne McDaniel; brother & sister-in-law, Kenneth & Vickie Anglin; grandson, Mason Haly; granddaughters, Jordan Haly & Ryann Haly; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Crossroads Baptist Church, Lawrenceville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Lawsuit filed in Florida over a mural showing city's first Black female firefighter depicted with a White face
- 'Tremendous feeling of justice' as San Jose apologizes for discrimination
- England to remove another 'discriminatory' barrier to blood donation
- A man died after getting attacked by bystanders when he drove his car onto a sidewalk in attempts to strike pedestrians
- 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson signed baseball photo sells for record price at auction
Most Popular
Articles
- Mark Richt shares emotional moment with former University of Georgia player Tra Battle at Gwinnett County Co-op event
- Buford mourning loss of wrestler Aaron Kirkland after fatal car accident
- Collins Hill High School community grappling with death of popular teacher
- Gwinnett to join Hefty Energy Bag program for hard-to-recycle items
- Gwinnett BOC approves raises for county employees; 4% for many workers, 8% for public safety personnel
- Gwinnett police officers return fire at suspect in shooting at tavern near Mall of Georgia
- Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside'
- Crumbl Cookies planning Lawrenceville location off State Route 316
- Gwinnett's nearly 2,000-acre Rowen development is attracting interest from companies
- Kroger stores will begin closing one hour earlier this weekend
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 8-10
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 10, 2021
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
- ON THE MARKET: Beautiful outdoor amenities make this Suwanee home an entertainer's dream
- PHOTOS: Mark Richt speaks at fundraiser for Gwinnett County's Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries
- ON THE MARKET: This one-of-a-kind Suwanee property boasts nearly 2 acres
- How concussions ended the careers of 10 professional athletes
Commented
- Republican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (6)
- Gwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)
- Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)
- YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)
- Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)
- Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)
- Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)
- Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)
- Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)
- Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.