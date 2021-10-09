Bethlehem, GA DOWNS - Bobbie Downs, age 71 of Bethlehem, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Crossroads Baptist Church 1391 Braselton Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 with Rev. Kenny Kuykendall officiating. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Virginia Anglin; brothers, Douglas McGaha, Roger McGaha; sister, Glenda Duggar; brother-in-law, Lenice Chadwick. Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Downs of Bethlehem; lifelong partner, David Covington; sister, Teresa Chadwick; sisters & brothers-in-law, Brenda & Ronnie Moulder, Robin & Wayne McDaniel; brother & sister-in-law, Kenneth & Vickie Anglin; grandson, Mason Haly; granddaughters, Jordan Haly & Ryann Haly; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Crossroads Baptist Church, Lawrenceville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Downs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.