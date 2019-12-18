Lawrenceville
Blanche James (Brooks)
Blanche James, age 90, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hattie Brooks; husband, Doug James; brothers, James Brooks, Frank Brooks; sisters, Cinderella Howard, Ruth Butler and Betty Levitt. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Blanche was a member of Sanctuary Baptist Church. She worked as a hairdresser for many years and worked in the office at Emory University. A funeral service honoring the life of Blanche will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Neil Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Shadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18th from 6pm-8pm in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Blanche James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
