Mr. Winder , GABilly White Mr. Billy White of Winder, GA, formerly of Gwinnett County passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time by Flanigan Funeral Home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
