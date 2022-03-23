Hoschton, GA Billy Edward Allen, age 85, of Hoschton passed away, Friday, March 18, 2022 of sepsis shock. He was born March 12, 1937. Survivors include is wife of 64 years Beverly Allen of Hoschton; daughters Sherri Triplett and husband George of Winder; Terri Wadsworth and husband Randy of Hoschton; sister Gloria Clark and William, her late husband; great granddaughters Madison Wadsworth, Tatum Wadsworth both of Hoschton, Emma Wadsworth and Elizabeth Anne Wadsworth both of Atlanta, Lilly Grace Stinchcomb of VA; great grandsons Joshua Stinchcomb and Caleb Stinchcomb both of VA and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandsons Billy Claude Stinchcomb and Steven Curtis Wadsworth. This life was just the journey, Heaven was always the destination! Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org,
706-654-0966.
