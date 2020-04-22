Billy Bennett, age 89, of Hoschton passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Billy was a devoted husband and father, a 20 year Veteran of the United States Navy. He loved to travel and see family. Billy stayed true to his values & he loved life. Survivors include his sons Wayne A. Bennett and wife Cheryl of Coco Beach Florida, William J. Bennett and wife Susan L. of Panama City Beach, FL; daughters Karen Bennett McNally of Gainesville, Teresa Eason and husband Scott of Suwanee; brothers Marvin Bennett and wife Emily of Dacula, Donald Charles Bennett and wife Pat of Tucker; sister Martha Baughcom and husband Raymond of Grayson; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Billy is preceded in death by his wife Marie Louis Bennett and daughter Frances Munyon. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday April 24, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1832 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096. Monti Ray Robinson will be officiating. Interment to follow. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
HOSCHTON
Billy Bennett
