Buford
Billie Carolyn "Carolyn" Johnston (Austin)
Carolyn Johnston of 1635 Huntington Hill Trace in Buford, GA passed away late Sunday night on April 19th at NE GA Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. Carolyn was born Billie Carolyn Austin, daughter of Rubel and Roy Austin on April 10th, 1939 in Nixon, TN. In 1960, she was married to Donald Ray Johnston of Higginson Arkansas. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Carolyn's greatest contribution was being a loving and devoted wife and raising three children and a grandson. Carolyn will be forever remembered by her husband Donald Johnston, daughter Suzanne Walker and her husband Bo, son Steven Johnston and his wife Missy, grandson Jesse Masters, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded by her daughter Diana Rene Masters. Due to the times we are in, a service will be conducted at a later date, to be determined. You meant so much to all of us. Your smile always warmed the room. Our pain will soon be replaced by the joy of your warm and beautiful memories.
To plant a tree in memory of Billie Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
