Lawrenceville, GA Wright - Mrs. Billie Jo Wright age 86 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. She retired from the Gwinnett Medical Systems. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Thomas Wright, Sr.; her parents, Fred & Josie Mae Touchstone McBurnett, Sr. Mrs. Wright is survived by daughter, Yvonne Wright, Lawrenceville; son, Clyde Thomas Wright, Jr., Lawrenceville; grandchildren, David Rawlins, Jon Thomas Kerns; brother, Fred McBurnett, Jr.; Rome; sister, Dot Tudor, Armuchee; niece, Jackie Lewis, Lawrenceville, and many other family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
