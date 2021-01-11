Bill Stamps

Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE OVER NORTH GEORGIA THIS MORNING... Light winds, residual low-level moisture and sub-freezing temperatures will allow for some areas of dense fog and freezing fog to develop reducing visibilities to less than 1 mile at times. Freezing fog is similar to freezing drizzle but with less ice accretion and accumulation. However, when dense freezing fog occurs long enough, it can make roads, and especially bridges, icy. This is also especially common near lakes and other moisture sources. Widespread icing of roads and bridges is not expected, however you should be prepared for icy spots, particularly if dense fog is encountered. If driving, slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. The fog should lift quickly after 9 AM Wednesday morning with temperatures warming above freezing by 10 AM.