Sugar Hill, GA Beverly Miller Sears, 74, of Sugar Hill, was surrounded by her family when she passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a long and courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, William Earl (Bud) Sears, III; parents, Leonard and Hassie Chapman Miller; son, William Earl (Wes) Sears, IV; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William (Earl) and Alma Roberts Sears; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Sue and Verlon Southerland and Elinor and James (Herbie) Wilson; and three dear nephews.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Emily and Michael (Dave) Warlick, Flowery Branch, and Susan and Kevin Sharp, London, England; granddaughters, Madison and Camille Warlick, Jocelyn and McKenzie Sears, and Olivia and Georgia Sharp; sister- and brother-in-law, Lynne and Tommy Davis, Dacula; special "sister cousins" Janice Cook, Lula, and Shirley Hudgins, Gainesville; as well as many precious nieces, cousins, and life-long friends.

Beverly grew up in Buford and graduated as valedictorian from Buford High School in 1964. After marrying her high school sweetheart Bud, she graduated early from the University of Georgia and began a 30-plus-year teaching career, primarily at Sugar Hill Elementary in Gwinnett County. She loved her students and they loved her. They remember her soft but strong voice, gentle corrections, kindness in the classroom, and describe her as "what an educator should be." Many of her pupils went on to have teaching careers of their own, and cite her as their inspiration.

Beverly was a very talented pianist, and she and Bud led the congregational singing and the choir at Suwanee United Methodist Church for 33 years. Despite graduating from UGA, she was an avid Georgia Tech football fan and tried not to miss a single game. Beverly dearly loved her children, grandchildren, family, friends, and church, and they treasured her.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Buford, with the Rev. Diego Orsini officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to her home church of 47 years: Suwanee UMC, 603 Scales Road, Suwanee, GA 30024, in loving memory of Beverly.

None