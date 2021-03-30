Lawrenceville, GA Lockridge - Beulah Lockridge age 90 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, April 2, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Ted Dunagan and Rev. Tim Campbell officiating. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otha & Viola Martin Masters and 2 brothers. Mrs. Lockridge is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Donald Ray Lockridge; children, Larry E & Teresa Lockridge, Lawrenceville; Martha White, Buford; Kenneth Ray Lockridge, Lawrenceville; Tricia & Nick McCulloch, Suwanee; brother & sister-in-law, Homer E & Mildred Masters, Winder; sisters, Kathleen Shell, Snellville; Shirley Masters, Auburn; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Honor Kitchens Fowler & Ralph Fowler, Woodstock; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren with one on the way; several nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
