Bettye Echols

Dacula, GA Bettye J. Echols age 85 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Mrs. Echols graduated Hooper-Renwick High School in 1954. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Spelman College in1959. She was a dedicated teacher for 40 years and retired from Duluth Middle School. Mrs. Echols was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, GA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lamar Echols, parents, and siblings. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Crystal Echols Davis; granddaughter/daughter, Aisha Echols, grandson, Dakota Davis; godson, Tony Battle; goddaughter, Sydney Taylor; and many loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the family at 6000 Clark Street, Apt 235, Covington, GA 30014, or the Alzheimer's Foundation. The family wants to thank all of her caregivers. While there will be no public service, a celebration in her memory will be held on her birthday, January 20, 2022. For more details, please contact Kimberly Echols Rosa at 678-768-1795 after January 10th. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Federal judge dismisses charges against guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein died
- Gwinnett Commissioners to vote on redistricting map
- Covid hospitalizations soar in Atlanta area; Northside wins a round in court vs. Anthem
- Biden will make 'brief remarks' Tuesday on rapid spread of the Omicron variant
- 10 of the country's most populous cities set homicide records last year
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID is causing staffing issues for Gwinnett waste haulers, prompting residential trash pickup delays
- Whataburger eyeing Buford and Snellville for new restaurant locations
- Six Georgia cities named in report's best places to live in south
- Slutty Vegan brings its plant-based menu to the Gwinnett Place area
- Gwinnett County mother charged with second-degree murder for failing to seek medical attention for 1-year-old son found dead on Christmas Day
- Gwinnett schools still on track to do in-person learning when students return to class as neighboring districts switch to online
- Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside closes his office through January because of COVID
- Gwinnett County Public Schools unveils calendar for 2022-2023 school year
- Renewed demand for COVID tests has created wait times of 'several hours' at Gwinnett health department's testing site
- Twins are the first babies born in 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Braselton campus
Collections
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 2, 2022
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate in gated enclave features stellar pool, sand volleyball court
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2
- Gwinnett County's Top 10 stories of 2021
- Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Georgia
- ON THE MARKET: Suwanee home on 3 acres boasts elevator, 'amazing' pool
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 3
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 27
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 27
- Snacks and other food items banned in the US
Commented
- Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)
- Student who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court (2)
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge (2)
- Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2)
- State to expand personal finance education for high school students (2)
- Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside closes his office through January because of COVID (2)
- Gwinnett commissioners approve resolution emphasizing desire to have resident's voice heard in redistricting process (2)
- Gwinnett BOC puts off final decision on decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana — again (2)
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes aim at another federal vaccine mandate (2)
- Poway synagogue shooter sentenced to second life sentence (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.