Bettye Echols

Dacula, GA Bettye J. Echols age 85 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Mrs. Echols graduated Hooper-Renwick High School in 1954. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Spelman College in1959. She was a dedicated teacher for 40 years and retired from Duluth Middle School. Mrs. Echols was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, GA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lamar Echols, parents, and siblings. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Crystal Echols Davis; granddaughter/daughter, Aisha Echols, grandson, Dakota Davis; godson, Tony Battle; goddaughter, Sydney Taylor; and many loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the family at 6000 Clark Street, Apt 235, Covington, GA 30014, or the Alzheimer's Foundation. The family wants to thank all of her caregivers. While there will be no public service, a celebration in her memory will be held on her birthday, January 20, 2022. For more details, please contact Kimberly Echols Rosa at 678-768-1795 after January 10th. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.