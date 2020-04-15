Lawrenceville
Betty Lou Morgan (Dutton)
Betty Lou Dutton Morgan passed away on Monday, April 13th, 2020. She was 89 years old and a lifelong resident of the Five Forks community. Betty was born on September 21, 1930. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church and worked for Sears Roebuck, in Atlanta, for 38 years. Betty was always eager to tell she had 5 generations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Morgan; and her parents, Riley and Jessie Dutton. She is survived by her daughters, Betty Ryder of Lawrenceville and Deborah Butler of Lawrenceville & companion Rich Nardoza of Norcross; sons, Dennis Morgan & his wife Robin of West Virginia and Earl Morgan of Alabama; grandchildren, Donny Butler, Dixie Musser, DJ Morgan, Ivey Kines, Taylor Ryder, and Paige Haws; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, a private service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, 3340 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn, Georgia 30047. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.