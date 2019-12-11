Betty Johnson Bales, age 73, of Buford, Georgia (formerly of Blue Ridge, Georgia) passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 14, 1946 in Akron, Ohio, to the late Charlie R. and Ruby Woody Johnson. She is also proceeded in death by her niece, Pamela Harper Carter.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Wright of Buford, Georgia and Laura Bales of Dallas, Georgia; her beloved granddaughter Taylor Thaxton of Dallas, Georgia; sisters Joyce Harper of Centennial, Colorado and Peggy Willis (Jimmy) of Buford, Georgia; nieces and nephews Veronica Willis Andrada (Edison) of Buford, Georgia, Brian Willis of Newnan, Georgia, Ethon Harper (Carla) of Senoia, Georgia, Natalie Harper of Centennial, Colorado and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Interment will follow privately at a later date in the Stockhill "Johnson Family" Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
