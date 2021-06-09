Lawrenceville, GA Betty Jean Braswell Buice, age 89, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Winford Riley Buice; parents, Golden and Lorraine Roper Braswell; sister and brothers-in-law, Jackie and Junior Black, and Shelley Bailey. Mrs. Buice is survived by daughters, Teresa (Louis) Fowler of Dacula, GA, and Tracy (Alan) Hamilton of Dacula; son, Trent Buice of Lawrenceville, GA; four grandchildren, Joshua (Austin) Fowler of Dacula, Jenny (Christopher) Ethridge of Dacula, Tyler Buice of Lawrenceville, Lexi Hamilton of Dacula; four great grandchildren, Reese Fowler, Laran Fowler, Colt Ryder Ethridge, Layla Buice; sister, Jan Braswell Bailey of Winterville, GA; brother, Jerry (Runette) Braswell of Helen, GA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leon and Barbara Buice of Gainesville, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Buice was born on January 19, 1932 and was a native of Gwinnett County. She was a 1951 graduate of Suwanee High School in Suwanee, GA, and she was a homemaker. Mrs. Buice was the oldest member of Hopewell Christian Church in Lawrenceville where she was Sunday School teacher and church treasurer. She loved her church and was very devoted to it. Mrs. Buice was known to everyone as Me-Maw. She was a very godly, loving person, and she loved her family and friends dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. L. C. Givens officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 and again on Sunday, June 13 from 11;00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Hopewell Christian Church, c/o 1385 Franklin Circle, Dacula, GA 30019 in memory of Betty Jean Buice.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.