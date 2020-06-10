Betty J. McPherson, 81, of Duluth, GA died June 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Carlton McPherson of Duluth, GA; daughter, Pam McPherson of Lawrenceville, GA; sons and daughter-in-law, Ronny and Teresa McPherson of Cumming, GA, Terry McPherson of Duluth, GA; brother, Robert (Bobby) Page of Dahlonega, GA; sisters, Marann Dunahoo, Patty Tumlin both of Winder, GA; grandchildren, Tiffany (Joe) Tosto, Jennifer (William) LaLama, Asheley McPherson all of Cumming, GA; great grandchildren, Jacob Stevens, Sophia Tosto, Brandon Tosto, Jackson LaLama. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
