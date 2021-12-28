Betty Gilreath Dutton

Lawrenceville, GA Mrs. Betty Gilreath Dutton, 84, of Lawrenceville passed away peacefully on Sunday December 26, 2021, just after her favorite day of the year Christmas. She enjoyed shopping, giving gifts to others, decorating, fellowshipping, and spending time with her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church where she organized and lead the Senior Saints for the past 30 years. Though she is gone her feisty spirit and love for the Lord will never be forgotten. She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband of 67 years, Ralph Dutton, children Tim Dutton & wife Susan, Angela Dutton Joines & husband Charles, Jeff Dutton & wife Camille, Phillip Dutton, grandchildren Kristy Fisher & husband Brad, Buck Dutton, Grant Dutton, Lacey Greene & husband Dustin, Levi Dutton, Deidre Marshall & husband Todd, Sierra Dutton, Marah Dutton, Austin Dutton, Peyton Babb, Avery Dutton, great-grandchildren William, Lily Grace, Trent, Raelynn, Leonna, Arron, Bentley, Kamora, Jordan, Ahlaya. Her Brothers Sonny Gilreath & wife Eleanor, Donald Gilreath, Cecil Gilreath & wife Debbie and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd & Essie Gilreath, sisters Bonnie & Juanita. Visitation For Mrs. Dutton to be held on Monday January 3, 2022, from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3340 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn, GA. Funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Caleb Stallings officiating. Burial will be held at Gwinnett Memorial Park 925 US Hwy 29 South Lawrenceville, GA. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

