Flowery Branch
Betty Jean Elkins (Pratt)
Betty Pratt Elkins, age 81, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Gene Elkins. Mrs. Elkins is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Vikki and Dwayne Jackson, Cumming, GA, Cheryl Elkins, Flowery Branch, GA; grandson, Joshua and Amanda Jackson, Cumming, GA; great grandson, Maverick Jackson, Cumming, GA; sister-in-law, Linda and David Crawford, Gardendale, AL, Ruth Keeton, Carbonhill, AL, Maxine Shedd, Haleyville, AL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Elkins was born October 13, 1938 in Addison, AL. She was a homemaker and a member of Crossview Church, Hoschton, GA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Ashworth officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park South, Flowery Branch, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
