Suwanee, GA BYCE - Betty Byce, age 85, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Holly Hill Memorial Park, 359 SW Broad St., Fairburn, GA 30213. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Byce Sr. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Tabetha & Michael DeLafosse; son & daughter-in-law, Gene & Rachel Byce; daughter & son-in-law, Ronda & Jerry Bush; daughter & son-in-law, Terri & Danny Moulder; brother, Mickey Carroll; grandsons, Brian Moulder, Nicholas Bush; granddaughters, Paula Childs, Nicole Buffone, Erica Byce, Nina DeLafosse, Ella Byce; great grandsons, Landon Moulder; great granddaughters, Olivia Bush, Mia Buffone, Lucy Bush, Paisley Childs, Molly Buffone; sister-in-law, Farrell Nash; many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Byce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.