Lawrenceville, GA Betty Anne Cofer Adams, 88. of Gwinnett County, GA, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Roy F. Adams, parents, Belle and Reid H. Cofer of Tucker, GA and brother, Gene S. Cofer of Tucker, GA. She is survived by her children, Roy Reid (Yvette) Admas, Julia Larson (Steve); grandchildren, Chase (Jackie) Adams, Whitney (JD) Todd, Lauren Larson Larkin; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Adams, Mia, Kai, and Bella Rose Todd, Eva Larkin; sister-in-law, Neta Cofer and her children, Jeanie Cofer Wilson, Janie Cofer Lee, Jill Cofer Harris, Julie Cofer Woodfin, Chip Cofer, and their families; nieces and nephews, Kelley, Jimmy, Olin Dillard; Hope Stark Strozinsky, Susan Start Pendleton, Benton Stark and families and Hon Homer Stark. Betty Anne was born in Atlanta, GA. She attended Napsonian and Georgia State. Betty and her husband Roy were owners of Cofer Adams Building Center. She was a member of Grayson United Methodist Church. Betty was an outstanding Alumni of Georgia State, and was honored with a Gwinny for Gwinnett County; as well as other numerous awards. She enjoyed art especially painting, swimming, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family who meant the world to her. Betty had a wonderful and unique bond with Gwinnett Connection and the Gwinnett Council for the Arts. A virtual celebration of life service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 4:00pm. (Please check back around 4:00pm for a link to the service) A virtual visitation will be held on Friday, December 18th at 6:00pm. Please see the information below containing the link to the virtual visitation. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82128228247 The Meeting ID will be 821 2822 8247 In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for Art & Learning (formerly known as the Gwinnett Council for the Arts) https://thehudgens.org/donate Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
