Betty Ann Bruno of Buford (formerly of Snellville) died February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Bruno, and parents, Sara and LeBarron O'Bannon. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Deborah Bruno (John) Betsill of Acworth, Dan Bruno (Beth Edwards) of Buford, and Barbara Bruno (Frank Stilp), of Metter, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, her brother, LeBarron O'Bannon, Jr., nieces, nephews and cousins, especially her beloved nephew David O'Bannon. Interment and reception will be March 21, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Snellville.
Buford
Betty Ann Bruno
Betty Ann Bruno of Buford (formerly of Snellville) died February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Bruno, and parents, Sara and LeBarron O'Bannon. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Deborah Bruno (John) Betsill of Acworth, Dan Bruno (Beth Edwards) of Buford, and Barbara Bruno (Frank Stilp), of Metter, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, her brother, LeBarron O'Bannon, Jr., nieces, nephews and cousins, especially her beloved nephew David O'Bannon. Interment and reception will be March 21, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Snellville.
Betty Ann Bruno of Buford (formerly of Snellville) died February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Bruno, and parents, Sara and LeBarron O'Bannon. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Deborah Bruno (John) Betsill of Acworth, Dan Bruno (Beth Edwards) of Buford, and Barbara Bruno (Frank Stilp), of Metter, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, her brother, LeBarron O'Bannon, Jr., nieces, nephews and cousins, especially her beloved nephew David O'Bannon. Interment and reception will be March 21, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Snellville.
To send flowers to the family of Betty Bruno, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 21
Inurnment
Saturday, March 21, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
1:00PM-1:30PM
0438 - Eternal Hills Memory Gardens
3700 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
3700 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Inurnment begins.
Mar 21
Reception
Saturday, March 21, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
1:30PM-2:00PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Reception begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.