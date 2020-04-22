Bernice Deaton Weaver, age 95 of Buford, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. A Family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Zion Hill Baptist Church Building Fund (3390 S Puckett Rd., Buford, GA 30519) in memory of Bernice. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hayden Weaver; parents, Nathan B. and Grace Deaton; mother and father in-law, Vonley and Claude Weaver; granddaughters, Kami Youngblood and Amy Gorman; brother and sister in-law, Hugh and Clarice Deaton; sisters and brothers in-law, Helen and Edgar Williams, Jr. and Edith and Dan Morton; brother in-law, Jerry Williams; niece, Carol Morton; son in-law, Howard Burrell. She is survived by her children, Brenda Burrell, Buford, Deborah Martin, Buford, Richard and Julie Weaver, Gainesville; 11 grandchildren, Chris and Ashley Youngblood, Kelly and Kelly Youngblood, Corey and Amber Youngblood, Kim and Matt Wilbanks, Kim Bango, Dawson and Saundra Burrell, Jason Weaver, Megan Weaver, Ashley Weaver and Marcus Cade, Julie and Richard Pickens, Heath and Lauren Martin; 21 great grandchildren; sister, Hazel Williams, Buford; several nieces and nephews. Bernice was born in Buford, GA and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Buford School and Reinhardt University. After graduation she worked for Atlanta Gas Light, Allen's 5 & 10 in Buford, and the Lumite Plant in Buford, retiring from Beck's Accounting Service. Bernice was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion Auxiliary with 59 years of service. Bernice and Hayden attended all the national conventions for the American Legion allowing them to travel the United States in their red Volkswagen Bus. Bernice was an excellent baker and loved baking cakes and pies that were requested and enjoyed everywhere she took them. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Buford, where her family members helped start the church over 150 years ago. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Bernice at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Buford, GA
Bernice Weaver (Deaton)
