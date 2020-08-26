Benny Eugene Arrowood

Lavonia, GA Benny Eugene Arrowood, 70, of Lavonia, GA died August 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Rev. Rick Houze and Pastor Mark Thomas officiating. Inurnment Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Mr. Arrowood, a native of Atlanta, GA was a retired owner of Arrowood Tree Service and was an avid fisherman. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran having served in Vietnam. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Arrowood of Braselton, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Maegan Arrowood of Commerce, GA; grandchildren, Kadyn Hopkins of Braselton, GA, Mac Arrowood, Mason Arrowood both of Commerce, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret Eidson of Ft. St. Joe, FL, Patricia and Billy Garmon of Lavonia, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.

