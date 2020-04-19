Dacula
Bennie Garvin Brady
Bennie Garvin Brady, age 82, passed away peacefully in his home of 60 plus years on April 14, 2020. Bennie was a life long resident of Dacula. He graduated from Dacula High School in 1956. He loved Dacula Falcons basketball and spent time with his friends compiling historical facts. He also loved Dacula Football and felt a connection to the players living across the street from their Field House. When Bennie wasn't home, he was often visiting with his friends (on both sides of the counter) at the Waffle House. He was member of Hebron Baptist Church. He enjoyed Church Services and singing Gospel Hymns. Bennie retired from Kraft Foods, Decatur plant in 1994 when the plant closed, after 37 years of service. Bennie is preceded in death by his wife and "love of his life", Sybil Carter Brady (1979). He is also predeceased by his parents, W.A. "Andrew" and Lula Brady, Dacula; in-laws, Thomas "Grover" and Lucile Carter; sisters Frances Brady Whitley and Barbara Brady Rolader, brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Margaret Jackson; and nephews, Greg Rolader and Freddie Whitley. Bennie is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Shelia and Joe Briscoe (Auburn); his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Karen Brady (Winder); Grandchildren Trey and Tara Wood (Commerce), Dusti Cain (Winder), Amanda and Arthur Christe (Hawaii), Brent Franklin (Winder), Tim and Zoe Franklin (Auburn); Jeremy Franklin and Cole Franklin, both of Winder. His great-grandchildren held very special places in his heart: Daniel Wood, Ryleigh Ann Cain, Caleb Cain, Gavin Franklin, Kaityln Franklin, Tres Christe and Mikah Christe. Also surviving are brothers-in-laws, Herman Rolader and Ramon (Cathy) Whitley. He was affectionally known as "Bimbo" to his nieces and nephews; Pat (James) Collins, Keith (Louanne) Rolader, Buster (Marianne) Whitley, Teresa (Brad) Cole, Eddie Whitley, Crystal (Howard) Dorsey, Shannon Jackson, Jerry (Jennifer) Jackson and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Bennie had many friends that he loved dearly. His family appreciates all the phone calls, drive way messages, prayers and support during his illness. We would also like to say a special thank you to the NE Georgia Palliative and Hospice Care Teams who not only took exceptional care of our dad but also showered us with love and compassion. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, a private Graveside Service will be held at Gwinnett Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceville, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Rev. Cindy Conner will officiate. Flowers will be accepted or please feel free to make a donation in Bennie's name to the Church or Charity of your choice. Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Bennie Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
